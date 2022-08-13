Odisha reports 403 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 403 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 12th August

New Positive Cases: 403

Of which 0-18 years: 48

In quarantine: 237

Local contacts: 166

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 22

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 16

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 2

13. Jajpur: 5

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 19

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Khurda: 81

18. Koraput: 9

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 19

21. Nawarangpur: 17

22. Nayagarh: 15

23. Nuapada: 17

24. Puri: 2

25. Rayagada: 4

26. Sambalpur: 36

27. Sonepur: 14

28. Sundargarh: 66

29. State Pool: 14

New recoveries: 844

Cumulative tested: 32890000

Positive: 1322183

Recovered: 1309010

Active cases: 3966