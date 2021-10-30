Odisha reports 374 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 374 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1040969. Khordha district registered the Highest of 182 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 17 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 29th October

New Positive Cases: 374

Of which 0-18 years: 65

In quarantine: 218

Local contacts: 156

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 11

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kendrapada: 3

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Khurda: 182

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Nuapada: 8

21. Puri: 7

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 9

25. State Pool: 43

New recoveries: 553

Cumulative tested: 21924668

Positive: 1040969

Recovered: 1028207

Active cases: 4380