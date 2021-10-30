Odisha reports 374 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 374 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1040969. Khordha district registered the Highest of 182 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 17 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 29th October
New Positive Cases: 374
Of which 0-18 years: 65
In quarantine: 218
Local contacts: 156
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 17
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 11
12. Jajpur: 13
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kendrapada: 3
16. Keonjhar: 1
17. Khurda: 182
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 1
20. Nuapada: 8
21. Puri: 7
22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 9
25. State Pool: 43
New recoveries: 553
Cumulative tested: 21924668
Positive: 1040969
Recovered: 1028207
Active cases: 4380