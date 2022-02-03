Odisha reports 3629 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3629 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1259405. Khordha district registered the Highest of 716 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 329 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd Feb
New Positive Cases: 3629
Of which 0-18 years: 515
In quarantine: 2115
Local contacts: 1514
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 89
2. Balasore: 111
3. Bargarh: 71
4. Bhadrak: 45
5. Balangir: 91
6. Boudh: 80
7. Cuttack: 329
8. Deogarh: 68
9. Dhenkanal: 55
10. Gajapati: 56
11. Ganjam: 46
12. Jagatsinghpur: 89
13. Jajpur: 137
14. Jharsuguda: 51
15. Kalahandi: 85
16. Kandhamal: 47
17. Kendrapada: 149
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 716
20. Koraput: 31
21. Malkangiri: 23
22. Mayurbhanj: 142
23. Nawarangpur: 90
24. Nayagarh: 118
25. Nuapada: 70
26. Puri: 53
27. Rayagada: 101
28. Sambalpur: 101
29. Sonepur: 35
30. Sundargarh: 346
31. State Pool: 160
New recoveries: 6067
Cumulative tested: 27812224
Positive: 1259405
Recovered: 1215380
Active cases: 35306