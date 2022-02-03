Odisha reports 3629 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3629 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1259405. Khordha district registered the Highest of 716 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 329 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd Feb

New Positive Cases: 3629

Of which 0-18 years: 515

In quarantine: 2115

Local contacts: 1514

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 89

2. Balasore: 111

3. Bargarh: 71

4. Bhadrak: 45

5. Balangir: 91

6. Boudh: 80

7. Cuttack: 329

8. Deogarh: 68

9. Dhenkanal: 55

10. Gajapati: 56

11. Ganjam: 46

12. Jagatsinghpur: 89

13. Jajpur: 137

14. Jharsuguda: 51

15. Kalahandi: 85

16. Kandhamal: 47

17. Kendrapada: 149

18. Keonjhar: 44

19. Khurda: 716

20. Koraput: 31

21. Malkangiri: 23

22. Mayurbhanj: 142

23. Nawarangpur: 90

24. Nayagarh: 118

25. Nuapada: 70

26. Puri: 53

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 101

29. Sonepur: 35

30. Sundargarh: 346

31. State Pool: 160

New recoveries: 6067

Cumulative tested: 27812224

Positive: 1259405

Recovered: 1215380

Active cases: 35306