Odisha reports 36 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 36 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287737. Khordha district registered the Highest of 5 COVID19 infections followed by Sundargarh district with 9 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd April

New Positive Cases: 36

Of which 0-18 years: 6

In quarantine: 21

Local contacts: 15

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Balangir: 1

3. Deogarh: 1

4. Gajapati: 2

5. Jagatsinghpur: 1

6. Jajpur: 2

7. Kendrapada: 3

8. Khurda: 5

9. Mayurbhanj: 5

10. Sambalpur: 4

11. Sundargarh: 9

12. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 71

Cumulative tested: 30764581

Positive: 1287737

Recovered: 1278233

Active cases: 330