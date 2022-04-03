Odisha reports 36 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 36 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287737. Khordha district registered the Highest of 5 COVID19 infections followed by Sundargarh district with 9 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd April
New Positive Cases: 36
Of which 0-18 years: 6
In quarantine: 21
Local contacts: 15
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Balangir: 1
3. Deogarh: 1
4. Gajapati: 2
5. Jagatsinghpur: 1
6. Jajpur: 2
7. Kendrapada: 3
8. Khurda: 5
9. Mayurbhanj: 5
10. Sambalpur: 4
11. Sundargarh: 9
12. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 71
Cumulative tested: 30764581
Positive: 1287737
Recovered: 1278233
Active cases: 330