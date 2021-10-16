Odisha reports 358 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 358 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1034634. Khordha district registered the Highest of 186 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 15 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 15th October
New Positive Cases: 358
Of which 0-18 years: 47
In quarantine: 209
Local contacts: 149
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 8
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 15
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Gajapati: 7
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 8
12. Jajpur: 11
13. Kendrapada: 13
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 186
16. Koraput: 2
17. Mayurbhanj: 11
18. Nayagarh: 3
19. Puri: 9
20. Rayagada: 5
21. Sambalpur: 4
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 3
24. State Pool: 46
New recoveries: 535
Cumulative tested: 21006042
Positive: 1034634
Recovered: 1021180
Active cases: 5119