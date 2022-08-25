Odisha reports 355 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 355 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 24th August

New Positive Cases: 355

Of which 0-18 years: 80

In quarantine: 208

Local contacts: 147

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 25

6. Boudh: 28

7. Cuttack: 22

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 4

14. Kalahandi: 14

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 1

17. Keonjhar: 4

18. Khurda: 62

19. Koraput: 2

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 8

22. Nawarangpur: 12

23. Nayagarh: 4

24. Nuapada: 11

25. Puri: 4

26. Rayagada: 4

27. Sambalpur: 6

28. Sonepur: 5

29. Sundargarh: 78

30. State Pool: 14

New recoveries: 403

Cumulative tested: 33083915

Positive: 1326121

Recovered: 1314752

Active cases: 2148