Odisha reports 355 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 355 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 24th August
New Positive Cases: 355
Of which 0-18 years: 80
In quarantine: 208
Local contacts: 147
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 25
6. Boudh: 28
7. Cuttack: 22
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jajpur: 10
13. Jharsuguda: 4
14. Kalahandi: 14
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 1
17. Keonjhar: 4
18. Khurda: 62
19. Koraput: 2
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 8
22. Nawarangpur: 12
23. Nayagarh: 4
24. Nuapada: 11
25. Puri: 4
26. Rayagada: 4
27. Sambalpur: 6
28. Sonepur: 5
29. Sundargarh: 78
30. State Pool: 14
New recoveries: 403
Cumulative tested: 33083915
Positive: 1326121
Recovered: 1314752
Active cases: 2148