Odisha reports 354 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 354 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare department.

District-wise Covid recoveries:

207 from Khordha

42 from Cuttack

10 from Jajapur

7 from Deogarh

7 from Puri

6 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Sambalpur

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Baleswar

2 from Bargarh

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Sonepur

42 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1035967