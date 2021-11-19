Odisha reports 354 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 354 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare department.
District-wise Covid recoveries:
207 from Khordha
42 from Cuttack
10 from Jajapur
7 from Deogarh
7 from Puri
6 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Sambalpur
6 from Sundargarh
5 from Mayurbhanj
5 from Nabarangpur
4 from Baleswar
2 from Bargarh
2 from Kendrapara
1 from Bhadrak
1 from Jharsuguda
1 from Sonepur
42 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1035967