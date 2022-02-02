Odisha reports 3450 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3450 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1255776. Khordha district registered the Highest of 714 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 202 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 1st Feb

New Positive Cases: 3450

Of which 0-18 years: 436

In quarantine: 2012

Local contacts: 1438

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 152

2. Balasore: 105

3. Bargarh: 82

4. Bhadrak: 52

5. Balangir: 103

6. Boudh: 53

7. Cuttack: 202

8. Deogarh: 71

9. Dhenkanal: 35

10. Gajapati: 73

11. Ganjam: 64

12. Jagatsinghpur: 64

13. Jajpur: 73

14. Jharsuguda: 55

15. Kalahandi: 63

16. Kandhamal: 44

17. Kendrapada: 60

18. Keonjhar: 39

19. Khurda: 714

20. Koraput: 53

21. Malkangiri: 16

22. Mayurbhanj: 180

23. Nawarangpur: 99

24. Nayagarh: 125

25. Nuapada: 181

26. Puri: 72

27. Rayagada: 36

28. Sambalpur: 131

29. Sonepur: 21

30. Sundargarh: 287

31. State Pool: 145

New recoveries: 7767

Cumulative tested: 27745522

Positive: 1255776

Recovered: 1209313

Active cases: 37762