Odisha reports 3450 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3450 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1255776. Khordha district registered the Highest of 714 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 202 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st Feb
New Positive Cases: 3450
Of which 0-18 years: 436
In quarantine: 2012
Local contacts: 1438
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 152
2. Balasore: 105
3. Bargarh: 82
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 103
6. Boudh: 53
7. Cuttack: 202
8. Deogarh: 71
9. Dhenkanal: 35
10. Gajapati: 73
11. Ganjam: 64
12. Jagatsinghpur: 64
13. Jajpur: 73
14. Jharsuguda: 55
15. Kalahandi: 63
16. Kandhamal: 44
17. Kendrapada: 60
18. Keonjhar: 39
19. Khurda: 714
20. Koraput: 53
21. Malkangiri: 16
22. Mayurbhanj: 180
23. Nawarangpur: 99
24. Nayagarh: 125
25. Nuapada: 181
26. Puri: 72
27. Rayagada: 36
28. Sambalpur: 131
29. Sonepur: 21
30. Sundargarh: 287
31. State Pool: 145
New recoveries: 7767
Cumulative tested: 27745522
Positive: 1255776
Recovered: 1209313
Active cases: 37762