Odisha reports 345 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 345 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1284323. Khordha district registered the Highest of 25 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 5 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 24th Feb

New Positive Cases: 345

Of which 0-18 years: 111

In quarantine: 202

Local contacts: 143

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Gajapati: 27

10. Ganjam: 17

11. Jagatsinghpur: 2

12. Jajpur: 52

13. Jharsuguda: 17

14. Kalahandi: 4

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 12

17. Keonjhar: 4

18. Khurda: 25

19. Koraput: 1

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 16

22. Nawarangpur: 5

23. Nayagarh: 2

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 4

26. Rayagada: 8

27. Sambalpur: 29

28. Sonepur: 1

29. Sundargarh: 39

30. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 825

Cumulative tested: 29099079

Positive: 1284323

Recovered: 1271843

Active cases: 3375