Odisha reports 345 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 345 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1284323. Khordha district registered the Highest of 25 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 5 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 24th Feb
New Positive Cases: 345
Of which 0-18 years: 111
In quarantine: 202
Local contacts: 143
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Gajapati: 27
10. Ganjam: 17
11. Jagatsinghpur: 2
12. Jajpur: 52
13. Jharsuguda: 17
14. Kalahandi: 4
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 12
17. Keonjhar: 4
18. Khurda: 25
19. Koraput: 1
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 16
22. Nawarangpur: 5
23. Nayagarh: 2
24. Nuapada: 7
25. Puri: 4
26. Rayagada: 8
27. Sambalpur: 29
28. Sonepur: 1
29. Sundargarh: 39
30. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 825
Cumulative tested: 29099079
Positive: 1284323
Recovered: 1271843
Active cases: 3375