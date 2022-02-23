Odisha reports 342 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 342 new COVID19 positive cases including 83 in the 0-18 years age group.
Active case count in the state stands at 4320
Covid-19 Report For 22nd Feb
New Positive Cases: 342
Of which 0-18 years: 83
In quarantine: 196
Local contacts: 146
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 12
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 20
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 29
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 8
13. Jajpur: 20
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 5
16. Kandhamal: 3
17. Kendrapada: 16
18. Keonjhar: 2
19. Khurda: 32
20. Koraput: 9
21. Malkangiri: 2
22. Mayurbhanj: 14
23. Nawarangpur: 3
24. Nayagarh: 9
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 3
27. Rayagada: 14
28. Sambalpur: 24
29. Sonepur: 3
30. Sundargarh: 39
31. State Pool: 7
New recoveries: 968
Cumulative tested: 28991043
Positive: 1283639
Recovered: 1270221
Active cases: 4320