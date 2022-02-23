Odisha reports 342 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 342 new COVID19 positive cases including 83 in the 0-18 years age group.

Active case count in the state stands at 4320

Covid-19 Report For 22nd Feb

New Positive Cases: 342

Of which 0-18 years: 83

In quarantine: 196

Local contacts: 146

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 12

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 20

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 8

13. Jajpur: 20

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 5

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 16

18. Keonjhar: 2

19. Khurda: 32

20. Koraput: 9

21. Malkangiri: 2

22. Mayurbhanj: 14

23. Nawarangpur: 3

24. Nayagarh: 9

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 3

27. Rayagada: 14

28. Sambalpur: 24

29. Sonepur: 3

30. Sundargarh: 39

31. State Pool: 7

New recoveries: 968

Cumulative tested: 28991043

Positive: 1283639

Recovered: 1270221

Active cases: 4320