Odisha reports 340 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 340 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1035417. Khordha district registered the Highest of 149 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 43 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 17th October

New Positive Cases: 340

Of which 0-18 years: 50

In quarantine: 199

Local contacts: 141

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 43

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 10

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Kendrapada: 15

13. Khurda: 149

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Puri: 7

19. Rayagada: 4

20. Sambalpur: 12

21. Sundargarh: 2

22. State Pool: 36

New recoveries: 508

Cumulative tested: 21118450

Positive: 1035417

Recovered: 1022250

Active cases: 4824