Odisha reports 340 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 340 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1035417. Khordha district registered the Highest of 149 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 43 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 17th October
New Positive Cases: 340
Of which 0-18 years: 50
In quarantine: 199
Local contacts: 141
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 43
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 10
11. Jajpur: 9
12. Kendrapada: 15
13. Khurda: 149
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 14
16. Nawarangpur: 1
17. Nayagarh: 2
18. Puri: 7
19. Rayagada: 4
20. Sambalpur: 12
21. Sundargarh: 2
22. State Pool: 36
New recoveries: 508
Cumulative tested: 21118450
Positive: 1035417
Recovered: 1022250
Active cases: 4824