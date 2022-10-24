Odisha reports 34 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 34 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd Oct
New Positive Cases: 34
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 21
Local contacts: 13
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bargarh: 2
2. Balangir: 2
3. Boudh: 1
4. Cuttack: 2
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Ganjam: 4
7. Kalahandi: 2
8. Khurda: 7
9. Mayurbhanj: 1
10. Rayagada: 2
11. Sambalpur: 2
12. Sonepur: 1
13. Sundargarh: 5
14. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 42
Cumulative tested: 33784944
Positive: 1335895
Recovered: 1326212
Active cases: 427