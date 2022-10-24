Odisha reports 34 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 34 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd Oct

New Positive Cases: 34

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 21

Local contacts: 13

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bargarh: 2

2. Balangir: 2

3. Boudh: 1

4. Cuttack: 2

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Ganjam: 4

7. Kalahandi: 2

8. Khurda: 7

9. Mayurbhanj: 1

10. Rayagada: 2

11. Sambalpur: 2

12. Sonepur: 1

13. Sundargarh: 5

14. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 42

Cumulative tested: 33784944

Positive: 1335895

Recovered: 1326212

Active cases: 427