Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3252 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 97920. Khordha records highest 762 cases followed by Rayagada (450) & Cuttack (332) . 14 people succumb to COVID19 in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 470 in Odisha .

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 78

3. Bargarh: 146

4. Bhadrak: 76

5. Balangir: 64

6. Boudh: 38

7. Cuttack: 323

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 94

10. Gajapati: 20

11. Ganjam: 169

12. Jagatsinghpur: 36

13. Jajpur: 83

14. Jharsuguda: 55

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 26

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 50

19. Khurda: 762

20. Koraput: 25

21. Malkangiri: 21

22. Mayurbhanj: 123

23. Nawarangpur: 41

24. Nayagarh: 120

25. Nuapada: 25

26. Puri: 135

27. Rayagada: 450

28. Sambalpur: 63

29. Sonepur: 38

30. Sundargarh: 94

New Recoveries: 2503

Cumulative Tested: 1670910

Positive: 97920

Recovered: 67826

Active Cases: 29571

Related

comments