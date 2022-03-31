Odisha reports 32 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 32 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287640. Khordha district registered the Highest of 5 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 30th March
New Positive Cases: 32
Of which 0-18 years: 10
In quarantine: 20
Local contacts: 12
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 3
4. Cuttack: 2
5. Gajapati: 5
6. Jajpur: 1
7. Jharsuguda: 1
8. Kendrapada: 3
9. Khurda: 5
10. Mayurbhanj: 1
11. Sambalpur: 3
12. Sundargarh: 4
13. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 46
Cumulative tested: 30664713
Positive: 1287640
Recovered: 1278081
Active cases: 385