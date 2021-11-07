Odisha reports 318 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 318 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1043469. Khordha district registered the Highest of 139 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 31 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 6th November

New Positive Cases: 318

Of which 0-18 years: 58

In quarantine: 186

Local contacts: 132

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bhadrak: 6

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 31

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kendrapada: 6

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 139

17. Koraput: 5

18. Malkangiri: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 4

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 9

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 21

24. Sundargarh: 10

25. State Pool: 31

New recoveries: 425

Cumulative tested: 22411230

Positive: 1043469

Recovered: 1031850

Active cases: 3209