Odisha reports 31 Covid cases today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 31 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 29th Oct

New Positive Cases: 31
Of which 0-18 years: 7
In quarantine: 18
Local contacts: 13

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bargarh: 3
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 4
4. Deogarh: 3
5. Kandhamal: 2
6. Khurda: 1
7. Mayurbhanj: 2
8. Nawarangpur: 2
9. Nayagarh: 1
10. Sambalpur: 3
11. Sundargarh: 9

New recoveries: 57
Cumulative tested: 33830511
Positive: 1336117
Recovered: 1326581
Active cases: 280

