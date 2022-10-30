Odisha reports 31 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 31 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 29th Oct
New Positive Cases: 31
Of which 0-18 years: 7
In quarantine: 18
Local contacts: 13
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bargarh: 3
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 4
4. Deogarh: 3
5. Kandhamal: 2
6. Khurda: 1
7. Mayurbhanj: 2
8. Nawarangpur: 2
9. Nayagarh: 1
10. Sambalpur: 3
11. Sundargarh: 9
New recoveries: 57
Cumulative tested: 33830511
Positive: 1336117
Recovered: 1326581
Active cases: 280