Odisha reports 31 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 31 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 29th Oct

New Positive Cases: 31

Of which 0-18 years: 7

In quarantine: 18

Local contacts: 13

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bargarh: 3

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Cuttack: 4

4. Deogarh: 3

5. Kandhamal: 2

6. Khurda: 1

7. Mayurbhanj: 2

8. Nawarangpur: 2

9. Nayagarh: 1

10. Sambalpur: 3

11. Sundargarh: 9

New recoveries: 57

Cumulative tested: 33830511

Positive: 1336117

Recovered: 1326581

Active cases: 280