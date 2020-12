Bhubaneswar: Three more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,864.

Demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 60-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

2.A 5 months old baby boy of Rayagada district.

3.A 72-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

