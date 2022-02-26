Odisha reports 293 covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 293 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1284616. Khordha district registered the Highest of 29 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 3 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 25th Feb

New Positive Cases: 293

Of which 0-18 years: 86

In quarantine: 171

Local contacts: 122

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 35

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 3

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 20

12. Jagatsinghpur: 3

13. Jajpur: 18

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kendrapada: 11

17. Keonjhar: 20

18. Khurda: 29

19. Koraput: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 12

21. Nawarangpur: 4

22. Nayagarh: 2

23. Nuapada: 4

24. Puri: 1

25. Rayagada: 14

26. Sambalpur: 25

27. Sonepur: 6

28. Sundargarh: 15

29. State Pool: 7

New recoveries: 585

Cumulative tested: 29155628

Positive: 1284616

Recovered: 1272428

Active cases: 3079