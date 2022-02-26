Odisha reports 293 covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 293 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1284616. Khordha district registered the Highest of 29 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 3 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 25th Feb
New Positive Cases: 293
Of which 0-18 years: 86
In quarantine: 171
Local contacts: 122
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 35
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 3
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 20
12. Jagatsinghpur: 3
13. Jajpur: 18
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kendrapada: 11
17. Keonjhar: 20
18. Khurda: 29
19. Koraput: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 12
21. Nawarangpur: 4
22. Nayagarh: 2
23. Nuapada: 4
24. Puri: 1
25. Rayagada: 14
26. Sambalpur: 25
27. Sonepur: 6
28. Sundargarh: 15
29. State Pool: 7
New recoveries: 585
Cumulative tested: 29155628
Positive: 1284616
Recovered: 1272428
Active cases: 3079