Odisha reports 288 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 288 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1047674. Khordha district registered the Highest of 130 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 21 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd November
New Positive Cases: 288
Of which 0-18 years: 53
In quarantine: 166
Local contacts: 122
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Bargarh: 1
2. Bhadrak: 7
3. Balangir: 3
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 21
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 4
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 10
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kendrapada: 8
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 130
17. Malkangiri: 1
18. Mayurbhanj: 12
19. Nayagarh: 6
20. Puri: 15
21. Sambalpur: 17
22. Sundargarh: 11
23. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 255
Cumulative tested: 23391979
Positive: 1047674
Recovered: 1037001
Active cases: 2221