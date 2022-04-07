Odisha reports 28 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 28 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287801. Khordha district registered the Highest of 7 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 6th April
New Positive Cases: 28
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 17
Local contacts: 11
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 1
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 2
5. Ganjam: 1
6. Jagatsinghpur: 1
7. Kendrapada: 2
8. Khurda: 7
9. Mayurbhanj: 3
10. Sambalpur: 4
11. Sundargarh: 2
12. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 52
Cumulative tested: 30842623
Positive: 1287801
Recovered: 1278419
Active cases: 208