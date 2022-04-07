Odisha reports 28 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 28 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287801. Khordha district registered the Highest of 7 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 6th April

New Positive Cases: 28

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 17

Local contacts: 11

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 1

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 2

5. Ganjam: 1

6. Jagatsinghpur: 1

7. Kendrapada: 2

8. Khurda: 7

9. Mayurbhanj: 3

10. Sambalpur: 4

11. Sundargarh: 2

12. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 52

Cumulative tested: 30842623

Positive: 1287801

Recovered: 1278419

Active cases: 208