Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2752 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally 84231. 1708 positives detected from quarantine while 1044 are local contacts.

Jajpur & Ganjam are the two other districts to report 200-plus new cases. Active cases total in the state at 26826.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 129

3. Bargarh: 28

4. Bhadrak: 58

5. Balangir: 14

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 247

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 60

11. Ganjam: 212

12. Jagatsinghpur: 101

13. Jajpur: 217

14. Jharsuguda: 15

15. Kalahandi: 16

16. Kandhamal: 95

17. Kendrapada: 97

18. Keonjhar: 28

19. Khurda: 423

20. Koraput: 174

21. Malkangiri: 101

22. Mayurbhanj: 137

23. Nawarangpur: 27

24. Nayagarh: 103

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 144

27. Rayagada: 177

28. Sambalpur: 55

29. Sonepur: 1

30. Sundargarh: 44

New Recoveries: 2519

Cumulative Tested: 1421958

Positive: 84231

Recovered: 56924

Active Cases: 26826

