Odisha reports 271 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 271 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1044699. Khordha district registered the Highest of 112 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 23 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 10th November
New Positive Cases: 271
Of which 0-18 years: 60
In quarantine: 158
Local contacts: 113
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 14
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 23
5. Deogarh: 8
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Jagatsinghpur: 7
8. Jajpur: 10
9. Jharsuguda: 2
10. Kalahandi: 2
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 5
13. Khurda: 112
14. Malkangiri: 5
15. Mayurbhanj: 5
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 7
18. Rayagada: 4
19. Sambalpur: 20
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 10
22. State Pool: 25
New recoveries: 317
Cumulative tested: 22650710
Positive: 1044699
Recovered: 1033344
Active cases: 2932