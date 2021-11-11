Odisha reports 271 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 271 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1044699. Khordha district registered the Highest of 112 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 23 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th November

New Positive Cases: 271

Of which 0-18 years: 60

In quarantine: 158

Local contacts: 113

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 14

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 23

5. Deogarh: 8

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Jagatsinghpur: 7

8. Jajpur: 10

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 5

13. Khurda: 112

14. Malkangiri: 5

15. Mayurbhanj: 5

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 7

18. Rayagada: 4

19. Sambalpur: 20

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 10

22. State Pool: 25

New recoveries: 317

Cumulative tested: 22650710

Positive: 1044699

Recovered: 1033344

Active cases: 2932