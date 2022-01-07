Odisha reports 2703 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2703 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1062476. Khordha district registered the Highest of 926 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 191 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 6th Jan

New Positive Cases: 2703

Of which 0-18 years: 409

In quarantine: 1579

Local contacts: 1124

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 75

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 54

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 191

8. Deogarh: 37

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 13

13. Jajpur: 78

14. Jharsuguda: 106

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 6

18. Keonjhar: 33

19. Khurda: 926

20. Koraput: 19

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 29

24. Nayagarh: 6

25. Nuapada: 10

26. Puri: 54

27. Rayagada: 22

28. Sambalpur: 179

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 454

31. State Pool: 211

New recoveries: 204

Cumulative tested: 25963037

Positive: 1062476

Recovered: 1045718

Active cases: 8237