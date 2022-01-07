Odisha reports 2703 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2703 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1062476. Khordha district registered the Highest of 926 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 191 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 6th Jan
New Positive Cases: 2703
Of which 0-18 years: 409
In quarantine: 1579
Local contacts: 1124
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 75
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 54
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 191
8. Deogarh: 37
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 13
13. Jajpur: 78
14. Jharsuguda: 106
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 3
17. Kendrapada: 6
18. Keonjhar: 33
19. Khurda: 926
20. Koraput: 19
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 42
23. Nawarangpur: 29
24. Nayagarh: 6
25. Nuapada: 10
26. Puri: 54
27. Rayagada: 22
28. Sambalpur: 179
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 454
31. State Pool: 211
New recoveries: 204
Cumulative tested: 25963037
Positive: 1062476
Recovered: 1045718
Active cases: 8237