Odisha reports 270 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 270 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049867. Khordha district registered the Highest of 124 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 16 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd December

New Positive Cases: 270

Of which 0-18 years: 57

In quarantine: 159

Local contacts: 111

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 16

6. Dhenkanal: 20

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 10

10. Jharsuguda: 9

11. Kendrapada: 5

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 124

14. Mayurbhanj: 10

15. Nawarangpur: 1

16. Nayagarh: 2

17. Puri: 5

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 14

20. State Pool: 30

New recoveries: 276

Cumulative tested: 23904751

Positive: 1049867

Recovered: 1038971

Active cases: 2425