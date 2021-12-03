Odisha reports 270 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 270 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049867. Khordha district registered the Highest of 124 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 16 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd December
New Positive Cases: 270
Of which 0-18 years: 57
In quarantine: 159
Local contacts: 111
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 16
6. Dhenkanal: 20
7. Ganjam: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 10
10. Jharsuguda: 9
11. Kendrapada: 5
12. Keonjhar: 2
13. Khurda: 124
14. Mayurbhanj: 10
15. Nawarangpur: 1
16. Nayagarh: 2
17. Puri: 5
18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sundargarh: 14
20. State Pool: 30
New recoveries: 276
Cumulative tested: 23904751
Positive: 1049867
Recovered: 1038971
Active cases: 2425