Odisha reports 269 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 269 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 9th Sept
New Positive Cases: 269
Of which 0-18 years: 39
In quarantine: 157
Local contacts: 112
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 8
3. Bhadrak: 4
4. Balangir: 7
5. Cuttack: 49
6. Deogarh: 3
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 5
9. Jajpur: 9
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kalahandi: 5
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 4
14. Keonjhar: 4
15. Khurda: 66
16. Mayurbhanj: 4
17. Nawarangpur: 11
18. Nayagarh: 14
19. Nuapada: 3
20. Puri: 6
21. Rayagada: 1
22. Sambalpur: 9
23. Sonepur: 4
24. Sundargarh: 29
25. State Pool: 15
New recoveries: 202
Cumulative tested: 33317038
Positive: 1329995
Recovered: 1319000
Active cases: 1758