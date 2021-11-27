Odisha reports 264 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 264 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1048492. Khordha district registered the Highest of 127 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 14 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 26th November
New Positive Cases: 264
Of which 0-18 years: 41
In quarantine: 154
Local contacts: 110
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 14
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Keonjhar: 3
14. Khurda: 127
15. Koraput: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 26
17. Nayagarh: 1
18. Puri: 5
19. Sambalpur: 9
20. Sundargarh: 16
21. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 222
Cumulative tested: 23569347
Positive: 1048492
Recovered: 1037609
Active cases: 2424