Odisha reports 264 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 264 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1048492. Khordha district registered the Highest of 127 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 14 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 26th November

New Positive Cases: 264

Of which 0-18 years: 41

In quarantine: 154

Local contacts: 110

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 14

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 127

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 26

17. Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 5

19. Sambalpur: 9

20. Sundargarh: 16

21. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 222

Cumulative tested: 23569347

Positive: 1048492

Recovered: 1037609

Active cases: 2424