Odisha reports 2589 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 67,122

Bhubaneswar: 2589 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha, informs State Health Dept, additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra . 1574 from quarantine centres & 1015 are locals contacts.

10 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha , 4 from Ganjam , 2 each from Khordha and Sundargarh, 1 each from Bhadrak and Bargarh. Death toll at 372.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 67

4. Bhadrak: 47

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 222

8. Dhenkanal: 25

9. Gajapati: 36

10. Ganjam: 242

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 95

13. Jharsuguda: 18

14. Kalahandi: 42

15. Kandhamal: 30

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 53

18. Khurda: 466

19. Koraput: 92

20. Malkangiri: 73

21. Mayurbhanj: 117

22. Nawarangpur: 36

23. Nayagarh: 11

24. Nuapada: 6

25. Puri: 235

26. Rayagada: 211

27. Sambalpur: 66

28. Sonepur: 26

29. Sundargarh: 155

New Recoveries: 1535

Cumulative Tested: 1062469

Positive: 67122

Recovered: 45314

Active Cases: 21383

