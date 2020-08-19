Odisha reports 2589 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 67,122

Bhubaneswar: 2589 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha, informs State Health Dept, additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra . 1574 from quarantine centres & 1015 are locals contacts.
10 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha , 4 from Ganjam , 2 each from Khordha and Sundargarh, 1 each from Bhadrak and Bargarh. Death toll at 372.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 150
3. Bargarh: 67
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 222
8. Dhenkanal: 25
9. Gajapati: 36
10. Ganjam: 242
11. Jagatsinghpur: 21
12. Jajpur: 95
13. Jharsuguda: 18
14. Kalahandi: 42
15. Kandhamal: 30
16. Kendrapada: 10
17. Keonjhar: 53
18. Khurda: 466
19. Koraput: 92
20. Malkangiri: 73
21. Mayurbhanj: 117
22. Nawarangpur: 36
23. Nayagarh: 11
24. Nuapada: 6
25. Puri: 235
26. Rayagada: 211
27. Sambalpur: 66
28. Sonepur: 26
29. Sundargarh: 155
New Recoveries: 1535
Cumulative Tested: 1062469
Positive: 67122
Recovered: 45314
Active Cases: 21383