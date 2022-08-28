Odisha reports 257 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 257 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 27th August
New Positive Cases: 257
Of which 0-18 years: 43
In quarantine: 151
Local contacts: 106
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bargarh: 10
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 22
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 22
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Gajapati: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 8
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kalahandi: 8
13. Kandhamal: 4
14. Kendrapada: 2
15. Keonjhar: 6
16. Khurda: 34
17. Mayurbhanj: 12
18. Nawarangpur: 7
19. Nayagarh: 6
20. Nuapada: 6
21. Puri: 6
22. Rayagada: 10
23. Sambalpur: 15
24. Sundargarh: 56
25. State Pool: 7
New recoveries: 265
Cumulative tested: 33133454
Positive: 1326929
Recovered: 1315724
Active cases: 1980