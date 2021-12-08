Odisha reports 255 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 255 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050760. Khordha district registered the Highest of 106 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 12 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 7th December

New Positive Cases: 255

Of which 0-18 years: 54

In quarantine: 152

Local contacts: 103

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 14

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 12

5. Dhenkanal: 2

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 4

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 106

14. Mayurbhanj: 22

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Puri: 4

17. Sambalpur: 19

18. Sundargarh: 18

19. State Pool: 25

New recoveries: 218

Cumulative tested: 24179797

Positive: 1050760

Recovered: 1040139

Active cases: 2142