Odisha reports 255 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 255 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050760. Khordha district registered the Highest of 106 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 12 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 7th December
New Positive Cases: 255
Of which 0-18 years: 54
In quarantine: 152
Local contacts: 103
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 14
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 12
5. Dhenkanal: 2
6. Gajapati: 2
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 16
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kendrapada: 4
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 106
14. Mayurbhanj: 22
15. Nayagarh: 1
16. Puri: 4
17. Sambalpur: 19
18. Sundargarh: 18
19. State Pool: 25
New recoveries: 218
Cumulative tested: 24179797
Positive: 1050760
Recovered: 1040139
Active cases: 2142