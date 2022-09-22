Odisha reports 252 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 252 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 21st Sept
New Positive Cases: 252
Of which 0-18 years: 43
In quarantine: 148
Local contacts: 104
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 16
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 1
13. Jajpur: 5
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 8
16. Kendrapada: 5
17. Keonjhar: 1
18. Khurda: 55
19. Koraput: 2
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 11
22. Nawarangpur: 8
23. Nayagarh: 13
24. Nuapada: 4
25. Puri: 13
26. Rayagada: 5
27. Sambalpur: 10
28. Sonepur: 8
29. Sundargarh: 40
30. State Pool: 13
New recoveries: 263
Cumulative tested: 33473942
Positive: 1332533
Recovered: 1321857
Active cases: 1437
