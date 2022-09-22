Odisha reports 252 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 252 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 21st Sept

New Positive Cases: 252

Of which 0-18 years: 43

In quarantine: 148

Local contacts: 104

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 16

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 1

13. Jajpur: 5

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kalahandi: 8

16. Kendrapada: 5

17. Keonjhar: 1

18. Khurda: 55

19. Koraput: 2

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 11

22. Nawarangpur: 8

23. Nayagarh: 13

24. Nuapada: 4

25. Puri: 13

26. Rayagada: 5

27. Sambalpur: 10

28. Sonepur: 8

29. Sundargarh: 40

30. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 263

Cumulative tested: 33473942

Positive: 1332533

Recovered: 1321857

Active cases: 1437

