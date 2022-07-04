Odisha reports 245 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 245 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd July
New Positive Cases: 245
Of which 0-18 years: 41
In quarantine: 143
Local contacts: 102
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 38
5. Jagatsinghpur: 1
6. Jajpur: 4
7. Jharsuguda: 4
8. Kalahandi: 1
9. Kendrapada: 2
10. Khurda: 135
11. Malkangiri: 1
12. Mayurbhanj: 7
13. Nayagarh: 2
14. Puri: 2
15. Rayagada: 1
16. Sambalpur: 3
17. Sonepur: 1
18. Sundargarh: 9
19. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 65
Cumulative tested: 32136754
Positive: 1290783
Recovered: 1280114
Active cases: 1490