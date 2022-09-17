Odisha reports 233 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 233 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 16th Sept

New Positive Cases 233

Of which 0-18 years: 34

In quarantine: 136

Local contacts: 97

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 7

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 12

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 31

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 1

12. Jajpur: 2

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 9

15. Kandhamal: 3

16. Keonjhar: 2

17. Khurda: 53

18. Koraput: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 10

20. Nawarangpur: 11

21. Nayagarh: 9

22. Nuapada: 6

23. Puri: 8

24. Rayagada: 2

25. Sambalpur: 9

26. Sonepur: 3

27. Sundargarh: 24

28. State Pool: 11

New recoveries: 267

Cumulative tested: 33411655

Positive: 1331586

Recovered: 1320717

Active cases: 1630