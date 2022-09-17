Odisha reports 233 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 233 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 16th Sept
New Positive Cases 233
Of which 0-18 years: 34
In quarantine: 136
Local contacts: 97
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bargarh: 7
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 12
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 31
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 1
12. Jajpur: 2
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 9
15. Kandhamal: 3
16. Keonjhar: 2
17. Khurda: 53
18. Koraput: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 10
20. Nawarangpur: 11
21. Nayagarh: 9
22. Nuapada: 6
23. Puri: 8
24. Rayagada: 2
25. Sambalpur: 9
26. Sonepur: 3
27. Sundargarh: 24
28. State Pool: 11
New recoveries: 267
Cumulative tested: 33411655
Positive: 1331586
Recovered: 1320717
Active cases: 1630