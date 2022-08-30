Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 232 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 29th August
New Positive Cases: 232
Of which 0-18 years: 38
In quarantine: 136
Local contacts: 96
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Balangir: 8
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 30
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 4
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Kalahandi: 10
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Keonjhar: 2
13. Khurda: 61
14. Malkangiri: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 3
16. Nawarangpur: 9
17. Nayagarh: 5
18. Nuapada: 6
19. Puri: 3
20. Rayagada: 5
21. Sambalpur: 12
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 40
24. State Pool: 15
New recoveries: 243
Cumulative tested: 33163585
Positive: 1327382
Recovered: 1316172
Active cases: 1982