Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 232 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 29th August

New Positive Cases: 232

Of which 0-18 years: 38

In quarantine: 136

Local contacts: 96

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Balangir: 8

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 30

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Kalahandi: 10

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 61

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nawarangpur: 9

17. Nayagarh: 5

18. Nuapada: 6

19. Puri: 3

20. Rayagada: 5

21. Sambalpur: 12

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 40

24. State Pool: 15

New recoveries: 243

Cumulative tested: 33163585

Positive: 1327382

Recovered: 1316172

Active cases: 1982