Odisha reports 231 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 231 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 1st July

New Positive Cases: 231

Of which 0-18 years: 30

In quarantine: 135

Local contacts: 96

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 13

2. Bhadrak: 5

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 35

5. Deogarh: 3

6. Jagatsinghpur: 2

7. Jajpur: 2

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Kalahandi: 1

10. Khurda: 99

11. Malkangiri: 1

12. Mayurbhanj: 1

13. Nuapada: 8

14. Puri: 5

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 10

17. Sonepur: 6

18. Sundargarh: 12

19. State Pool: 25

New recoveries: 68

Cumulative tested: 32111109

Positive: 1290192

Recovered: 1279978

Active cases: 1035