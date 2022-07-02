Odisha reports 231 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 231 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 1st July
New Positive Cases: 231
Of which 0-18 years: 30
In quarantine: 135
Local contacts: 96
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 13
2. Bhadrak: 5
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 35
5. Deogarh: 3
6. Jagatsinghpur: 2
7. Jajpur: 2
8. Jharsuguda: 1
9. Kalahandi: 1
10. Khurda: 99
11. Malkangiri: 1
12. Mayurbhanj: 1
13. Nuapada: 8
14. Puri: 5
15. Rayagada: 1
16. Sambalpur: 10
17. Sonepur: 6
18. Sundargarh: 12
19. State Pool: 25
New recoveries: 68
Cumulative tested: 32111109
Positive: 1290192
Recovered: 1279978
Active cases: 1035