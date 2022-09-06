Odisha reports 231 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 231 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 5th Sept
New Positive Cases: 231
Of which 0-18 years: 37
In quarantine: 136
Local contacts: 95
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bargarh: 3
2. Bhadrak: 3
3. Balangir: 5
4. Boudh: 5
5. Cuttack: 27
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jagatsinghpur: 7
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Jharsuguda: 1
12. Kalahandi: 9
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 3
15. Khurda: 68
16. Koraput: 2
17. Mayurbhanj: 1
18. Nawarangpur: 14
19. Nayagarh: 16
20. Nuapada: 4
21. Puri: 3
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 7
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 21
26. State Pool: 16
New recoveries: 375
Cumulative tested: 33258238
Positive: 1328875
Recovered: 1318062
Active cases: 1578