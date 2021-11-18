Odisha reports 229 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 229 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1046317. Khordha district registered the Highest of 113 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 18 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 17th November

New Positive Cases: 229

Of which 0-18 years: 29

In quarantine: 133

Local contacts: 96

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 18

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Khurda: 113

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 11

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 3

18. Sambalpur: 13

19. Sundargarh: 8

20. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 267

Cumulative tested: 23064143

Positive: 1046317

Recovered: 1035262

Active cases: 2616