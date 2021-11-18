Odisha reports 229 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 229 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1046317. Khordha district registered the Highest of 113 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 18 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 17th November
New Positive Cases: 229
Of which 0-18 years: 29
In quarantine: 133
Local contacts: 96
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 18
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 2
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Khurda: 113
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 11
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 3
18. Sambalpur: 13
19. Sundargarh: 8
20. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 267
Cumulative tested: 23064143
Positive: 1046317
Recovered: 1035262
Active cases: 2616