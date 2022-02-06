Odisha reports 2106 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2106 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1266811 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 429 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 145 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 5th Feb

New Positive Cases: 2106

Of which 0-18 years: 324

In quarantine: 1229

Local contacts: 877

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 97

2. Balasore: 40

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 40

5. Balangir: 65

6. Boudh: 55

7. Cuttack: 145

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 61

10. Gajapati: 64

11. Ganjam: 35

12. Jagatsinghpur: 32

13. Jajpur: 53

14. Jharsuguda: 56

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 44

17. Kendrapada: 76

18. Keonjhar: 40

19. Khurda: 429

20. Koraput: 45

21. Malkangiri: 7

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 43

24. Nayagarh: 70

25. Nuapada: 38

26. Puri: 34

27. Rayagada: 43

28. Sambalpur: 56

29. Sonepur: 37

30. Sundargarh: 219

31. State Pool: 78

New recoveries: 5376

Cumulative tested: 27996514

Positive: 1266811

Recovered: 1234352

Active cases: 23672