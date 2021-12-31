Odisha reports 228 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 228 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1054834. Khordha district registered the Highest of 105 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 12 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 30th December

New Positive Cases: 228

Of which 0-18 years: 32

In quarantine: 131

Local contacts: 97

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 12

7. Deogarh: 6

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Gajapati: 3

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 1

12. Jajpur: 2

13. Jharsuguda: 9

14. Kendrapada: 2

15. Keonjhar: 5

16. Khurda: 105

17. Koraput: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 3

19. Nawarangpur: 3

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Puri: 5

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 6

24. Sundargarh: 15

25. State Pool: 26

New recoveries: 151

Cumulative tested: 25522415

Positive: 1054834

Recovered: 1044594

Active cases: 1727