Odisha reports 226 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 226 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1046088. Khordha district registered the Highest of 114 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 15 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 16th November
New Positive Cases: 226
Of which 0-18 years: 33
In quarantine: 128
Local contacts: 98
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 10
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 4
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 15
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jagatsinghpur: 4
10. Jajpur: 8
11. Kalahandi: 3
12. Kendrapada: 3
13. Khurda: 114
14. Koraput: 2
15. Malkangiri: 2
16. Mayurbhanj: 6
17. Nayagarh: 3
18. Puri: 1
19. Sambalpur: 7
20. Sundargarh: 11
21. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 236
Cumulative tested: 23006494
Positive: 1046088
Recovered: 1034995
Active cases: 2657