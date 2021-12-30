Odisha reports 225 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 225 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1054606 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 87 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 11 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 29th December

New Positive Cases: 225

Of which 0-18 years: 37

In quarantine: 132

Local contacts: 93

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 12

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 11

6. Deogarh: 5

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Jharsuguda: 9

11. Kendrapada: 4

12. Keonjhar: 6

13. Khurda: 87

14. Mayurbhanj: 10

15. Nawarangpur: 2

16. Nuapada: 4

17. Puri: 3

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 23

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 13

22. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 165

Cumulative tested: 25461138

Positive: 1054606

Recovered: 1044443

Active cases: 1652