Odisha reports 225 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 225 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1054606 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 87 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 11 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 29th December
New Positive Cases: 225
Of which 0-18 years: 37
In quarantine: 132
Local contacts: 93
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 12
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 11
6. Deogarh: 5
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jajpur: 4
10. Jharsuguda: 9
11. Kendrapada: 4
12. Keonjhar: 6
13. Khurda: 87
14. Mayurbhanj: 10
15. Nawarangpur: 2
16. Nuapada: 4
17. Puri: 3
18. Rayagada: 2
19. Sambalpur: 23
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 13
22. State Pool: 20
New recoveries: 165
Cumulative tested: 25461138
Positive: 1054606
Recovered: 1044443
Active cases: 1652