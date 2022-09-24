Odisha reports 222 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 222 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd Sept
New Positive Cases: 222
Of which 0-18 years: 36
In quarantine: 130
Local contacts: 92
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 6
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 23
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 5
11. Jajpur: 5
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 8
14. Kandhamal: 4
15. Kendrapada: 5
16. Keonjhar: 5
17. Khurda: 51
18. Mayurbhanj: 5
19. Nawarangpur: 3
20. Nayagarh: 6
21. Nuapada: 2
22. Puri: 12
23. Sambalpur: 13
24. Sonepur: 2
25. Sundargarh: 29
26. State Pool: 11
New recoveries: 204
Cumulative tested: 33502100
Positive: 1332957
Recovered: 1322299
Active cases: 1417