Odisha reports 222 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 222 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd Sept

New Positive Cases: 222

Of which 0-18 years: 36

In quarantine: 130

Local contacts: 92

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 6

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 23

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 5

11. Jajpur: 5

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 8

14. Kandhamal: 4

15. Kendrapada: 5

16. Keonjhar: 5

17. Khurda: 51

18. Mayurbhanj: 5

19. Nawarangpur: 3

20. Nayagarh: 6

21. Nuapada: 2

22. Puri: 12

23. Sambalpur: 13

24. Sonepur: 2

25. Sundargarh: 29

26. State Pool: 11

New recoveries: 204

Cumulative tested: 33502100

Positive: 1332957

Recovered: 1322299

Active cases: 1417