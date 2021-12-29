Odisha reports 221 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 221 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1054381. Khordha district registered the Highest of 98 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 15 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 28th December

New Positive Cases: 221

Of which 0-18 years: 34

In quarantine: 129

Local contacts: 92

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 8

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Cuttack: 15

5. Dhenkanal: 3

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Jharsuguda: 5

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 98

14. Koraput: 2

15. Mayurbhanj: 8

16. Nayagarh: 3

17. Nuapada: 1

18. Puri: 6

19. Rayagada: 1

20. Sambalpur: 21

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 7

23. State Pool: 21

New recoveries: 185

Cumulative tested: 25398946

Positive: 1054381

Recovered: 1044278

Active cases: 1593