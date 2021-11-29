Odisha reports 221 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, another 221 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

District-wise Covid recovery

120 from Khordha

15 from Cuttack

14 from Sundargarh

7 from Baleswar

7 from Jajapur

5 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Puri

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Bolangir

1 from Koraput

29 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1038306