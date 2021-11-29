Odisha reports 221 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, another 221 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.
District-wise Covid recovery
120 from Khordha
15 from Cuttack
14 from Sundargarh
7 from Baleswar
7 from Jajapur
5 from Mayurbhanj
4 from Kendrapara
4 from Puri
3 from Jagatsinghpur
3 from Nayagarh
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Gajapati
2 from Ganjam
2 from Keonjhar
1 from Bolangir
1 from Koraput
29 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1038306