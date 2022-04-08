Odisha reports 22 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 22 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287823. Khordha district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 4 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 7th April
New Positive Cases: 22
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 14
Local contacts: 8
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 4
5. Gajapati: 1
6. Jajpur: 1
7. Khurda: 4
8. Nuapada: 1
9. Sambalpur: 4
10. Sonepur: 1
11. Sundargarh: 1
12. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 22
Cumulative tested: 30865018
Positive: 1287823
Recovered: 1278441
Active cases: 208