Odisha reports 22 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 22 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287823. Khordha district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 4 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 7th April

New Positive Cases: 22

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 14

Local contacts: 8

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 4

5. Gajapati: 1

6. Jajpur: 1

7. Khurda: 4

8. Nuapada: 1

9. Sambalpur: 4

10. Sonepur: 1

11. Sundargarh: 1

12. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 22

Cumulative tested: 30865018

Positive: 1287823

Recovered: 1278441

Active cases: 208