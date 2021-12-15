Odisha reports 218 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 218 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1052145. Khordha district registered the Highest of 117 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 15 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 14th December
New Positive Cases: 218
Of which 0-18 years: 28
In quarantine: 127
Local contacts: 91
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Cuttack: 15
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Ganjam: 5
7. Jagatsinghpur: 2
8. Jajpur: 4
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 2
11. Kendrapada: 3
12. Khurda: 117
13. Koraput: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 7
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Puri: 3
17. Rayagada: 1
18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sundargarh: 14
20. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 192
Cumulative tested: 24583409
Positive: 1052145
Recovered: 1041728
Active cases: 1925