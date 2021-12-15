Odisha reports 218 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 218 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1052145. Khordha district registered the Highest of 117 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 15 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 14th December

New Positive Cases: 218

Of which 0-18 years: 28

In quarantine: 127

Local contacts: 91

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Cuttack: 15

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Ganjam: 5

7. Jagatsinghpur: 2

8. Jajpur: 4

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Khurda: 117

13. Koraput: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 7

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Puri: 3

17. Rayagada: 1

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 14

20. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 192

Cumulative tested: 24583409

Positive: 1052145

Recovered: 1041728

Active cases: 1925