Odisha reports 214 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 214 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 15th Sept

New Positive Cases: 214

Of which 0-18 years: 30

In quarantine: 129

Local contacts: 85

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 3

3. Balangir: 10

4. Boudh: 3

5. Cuttack: 28

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 6

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 6

11. Jajpur: 3

12. Kalahandi: 11

13. Kandhamal: 2

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Keonjhar: 3

16. Khurda: 56

17. Koraput: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 3

19. Nayagarh: 5

20. Nuapada: 8

21. Puri: 3

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 9

24. Sonepur: 6

25. Sundargarh: 22

26. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 234

Cumulative tested: 33397341

Positive: 1331353

Recovered: 1320450

Active cases: 1664