Odisha reports 214 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 214 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 15th Sept
New Positive Cases: 214
Of which 0-18 years: 30
In quarantine: 129
Local contacts: 85
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 3
3. Balangir: 10
4. Boudh: 3
5. Cuttack: 28
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 6
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 6
11. Jajpur: 3
12. Kalahandi: 11
13. Kandhamal: 2
14. Kendrapada: 7
15. Keonjhar: 3
16. Khurda: 56
17. Koraput: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 3
19. Nayagarh: 5
20. Nuapada: 8
21. Puri: 3
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 9
24. Sonepur: 6
25. Sundargarh: 22
26. State Pool: 9
New recoveries: 234
Cumulative tested: 33397341
Positive: 1331353
Recovered: 1320450
Active cases: 1664