Odisha reports 212 COVID19 positive case in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: In last 24 hours, Odisha reports 212 COVID19 positive cases including 70 in the 0-18 years age group

Covid-19 Report For 22nd November

New Positive Cases: 212

Of which 0-18 years: 70

In quarantine: 123

Local contacts: 89

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Boudh: 1

4. Cuttack: 2

5. Ganjam: 2

6. Jagatsinghpur: 3

7. Jajpur: 8

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Kendrapada: 1

10. Khurda: 90

11. Koraput: 2

12. Mayurbhanj: 13

13. Nayagarh: 1

14. Puri: 9

15. Sambalpur: 13

16. Sundargarh: 39

17. State Pool: 22

New recoveries: 245

Cumulative tested: 23334433

Positive: 1047386

Recovered: 1036746

Active cases: 2191