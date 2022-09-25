Odisha reports 211 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 211 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 24th Sept
New Positive Cases: 211
Of which 0-18 years: 26
In quarantine: 123
Local contacts: 88
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 12
2. Bargarh: 7
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Cuttack: 27
5. Dhenkanal: 2
6. Gajapati: 5
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 5
9. Jajpur: 5
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kalahandi: 3
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Keonjhar: 5
14. Khurda: 36
15. Mayurbhanj: 9
16. Nawarangpur: 1
17. Nayagarh: 9
18. Nuapada: 3
19. Puri: 11
20. Rayagada: 5
21. Sambalpur: 11
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 32
24. State Pool: 9
New recoveries: 205
Cumulative tested: 33515923
Positive: 1333168
Recovered: 1322504
Active cases: 1421