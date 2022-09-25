Odisha reports 211 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 211 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 24th Sept

New Positive Cases: 211

Of which 0-18 years: 26

In quarantine: 123

Local contacts: 88

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 12

2. Bargarh: 7

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Cuttack: 27

5. Dhenkanal: 2

6. Gajapati: 5

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 5

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kalahandi: 3

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 5

14. Khurda: 36

15. Mayurbhanj: 9

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 9

18. Nuapada: 3

19. Puri: 11

20. Rayagada: 5

21. Sambalpur: 11

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 32

24. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 205

Cumulative tested: 33515923

Positive: 1333168

Recovered: 1322504

Active cases: 1421