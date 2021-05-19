Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 21 deaths due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours, State toll at 2,378. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11099 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha reports a maximum 1,460 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (983) & Cuttack (867) .
Covid-19 Report For 18th May
New positive Cases: 11099
In quarantine: 6214
Local contacts: 4885
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 552
2. Balasore: 408
3. Bargarh: 339
4. Bhadrak: 431
5. Balangir: 288
6. Boudh: 213
7. Cuttack: 867
8. Deogarh: 107
9. Dhenkanal: 162
10. Gajapati: 82
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 302
13. Jajpur: 378
14. Jharsuguda: 307
15. Kalahandi: 299
16. Kandhamal: 88
17. Kendrapada: 156
18. Keonjhar: 165
19. Khurda: 1460
20. Koraput: 280
21. Malkangiri: 102
22. Mayurbhanj: 507
23. Nawarangpur: 351
24. Nayagarh: 277
25. Nuapada: 232
26. Puri: 356
27. Rayagada: 170
28. Sambalpur: 547
29. Sonepur: 252
30. Sundargarh: 983
31. State Pool: 242
New recoveries: 10242
Cumulative tested: 11058386
Positive: 644401
Recovered: 536595
Active cases: 105375