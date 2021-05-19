Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 21 deaths due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours, State toll at 2,378. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11099 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha reports a maximum 1,460 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (983) & Cuttack (867) .

Covid-19 Report For 18th May

New positive Cases: 11099

In quarantine: 6214

Local contacts: 4885

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 552

2. Balasore: 408

3. Bargarh: 339

4. Bhadrak: 431

5. Balangir: 288

6. Boudh: 213

7. Cuttack: 867

8. Deogarh: 107

9. Dhenkanal: 162

10. Gajapati: 82

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 302

13. Jajpur: 378

14. Jharsuguda: 307

15. Kalahandi: 299

16. Kandhamal: 88

17. Kendrapada: 156

18. Keonjhar: 165

19. Khurda: 1460

20. Koraput: 280

21. Malkangiri: 102

22. Mayurbhanj: 507

23. Nawarangpur: 351

24. Nayagarh: 277

25. Nuapada: 232

26. Puri: 356

27. Rayagada: 170

28. Sambalpur: 547

29. Sonepur: 252

30. Sundargarh: 983

31. State Pool: 242

New recoveries: 10242

Cumulative tested: 11058386

Positive: 644401

Recovered: 536595

Active cases: 105375