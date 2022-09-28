Odisha reports 208 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 208 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 27th Sept

New Positive Cases: 208

Of which 0-18 years: 26

In quarantine: 119

Local contacts: 89

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 14

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 8

5. Cuttack: 27

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Gajapati: 6

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 5

10. Jajpur: 2

11. Kalahandi: 4

12. Kandhamal: 2

13. Kendrapada: 6

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 26

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 10

18. Nawarangpur: 1

19. Nayagarh: 5

20. Nuapada: 6

21. Puri: 11

22. Rayagada: 5

23. Sambalpur: 15

24. Sonepur: 2

25. Sundargarh: 35

26. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 204

Cumulative tested: 33551022

Positive: 1333707

Recovered: 1323035

Active cases: 1427