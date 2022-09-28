Odisha reports 208 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 208 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 27th Sept
New Positive Cases: 208
Of which 0-18 years: 26
In quarantine: 119
Local contacts: 89
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 14
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 8
5. Cuttack: 27
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Gajapati: 6
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 5
10. Jajpur: 2
11. Kalahandi: 4
12. Kandhamal: 2
13. Kendrapada: 6
14. Keonjhar: 2
15. Khurda: 26
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 10
18. Nawarangpur: 1
19. Nayagarh: 5
20. Nuapada: 6
21. Puri: 11
22. Rayagada: 5
23. Sambalpur: 15
24. Sonepur: 2
25. Sundargarh: 35
26. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 204
Cumulative tested: 33551022
Positive: 1333707
Recovered: 1323035
Active cases: 1427